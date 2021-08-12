The cost of the coronavirus pandemic is being borne by football club owners.

According to a new survey, two-thirds of teams relied on their major shareholders to cover losses last season.

In the 2020-21 season, the second affected by the coronavirus epidemic, accounting company BDO questioned finance directors at 32 clubs across the four English professional divisions, finding that 66% went to club owners and majority shareholders.

The aggregate figure increased from 57% the previous year, with 73% of clubs in the Championship requiring such assistance in 2020-21.

Other forms of help, including as the government’s furlough program, tax deferrals, and third-party loans, were also provided.

Twenty-two percent of respondents felt their club’s finances needed addressing after the 2020-21 season, with the percentage jumping to 36 percent in Leagues One and Two. Fifty percent of respondents thought their club’s financial situation “could be better.”

“During the duration of the epidemic, the only certainty in football was that teams would appeal to shareholders for more support,” Ian Clayden, head of professional sports at BDO, said.

“Support from the government, leagues, and fans has been important as well, but it is primarily shareholders who have kept teams afloat during the sport’s most turbulent period in modern history.

“Football’s tenacity has been demonstrated. The appetite for English football has never waned, and its adaptability to new media outlets offers a realistic chance for a significant era of expansion.

“There is post-pandemic hope for those shareholders with the financial means to move clubs forward and take advantage of new prospects. There is a genuine chance of recouping some of the forced investment made in the previous 18 months.

“For those who want or need to exit right now, there are enough green shoots to do so at plausible exit values that leave a lot of value on the table for future investors.”

Despite persistent interest from investors, particularly from the United States, just 22% of respondents claimed their club’s owners or majority shareholders were considering a partial or full sale.

According to the report, 43% of Premier League clubs have been approached by investors, with 100% of that interest coming from the United Kingdom. “The summary has come to an end.”