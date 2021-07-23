The cost of the city centre roadworks project is expected to exceed £13 million.

In the latest setback for the project, a controversial set of roadworks changing Liverpool city centre is expected to go £13 million over budget.

The cost of the Liverpool City Centre Connectivity Scheme, which includes improvements to Lime Street and the Strand, is set to rise from £55.8 million to £68.8 million.

Several features of the project have sparked debate among councillors, drivers, and residents, and the council’s cabinet is now being asked to accept a funding increase.

The extra money is needed “to place it on a sound financial and contractual footing,” according to a report to cabinet, which will meet next week to approve on the cash.

“Some challenges were unforeseeable and had an unavoidable influence on THE program, such as unexplored services, the COVID pandemic, and weather events,” according to the report.

“Other issues that could have been avoided include: delays in key decisions; numerous requests to change designs, in some cases reverting to previous proposals; significant scope creep to include adjacent streets in need of repair; acceptance of a tight funding and delivery schedule, which resulted in network control issues and a lack of resources to manage the schedule; and insufficient co-ordination.

External concerns, as well as controversies around certain components of the system, have caused expenses to rise, according to sections of the report.

Residents have vigorously opposed a new bus hub on Old Haymarket, and the Lime Street renovation has been delayed due to councillor worries about bus re-routing.

Much of the initiative was originally funded by other means, such as the combined authority, but the council will now have to provide an additional £13 million.

According to the report, a “robust” examination of how costs spiraled will now be conducted, and the cabinet will now receive more frequent public reports on the scheme’s progress.

“While many of the challenges faced were beyond the Council’s control, a structured learning exercise will take place under the next administration,” it stated.

