The cost of staying at a quarantine hotel is being considered by ministers.

A stay at a UK quarantine hotel might eventually cost more than £2,000, according to reports.

Returning visitors from countries on the “red list” currently pay £1,750 per person, which covers two PCR Covid tests, transportation from the airport to the hotel, and all meals.

Ministers are allegedly considering increasing the price by £500 to £2,250 in order to discourage individuals from undertaking “unnecessary excursions” to high-risk countries.

Liverpool’s council has demanded that mask-wearing continue.

Ministers are also thought to be irritated by the fact that the exorbitant cost is now subsidized by the public.

People should not travel to nations on the red list, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, unless they are in dire circumstances.

However, according to a report published by the Telegraph, some 30,000 people were quarantined in government-approved hotels as a result of their high-risk excursions.

Mr Shapps also stated yesterday that the scheme did not generate a profit for the government.

Following the most recent assessment this month, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Sierra Leone were added to the red list, bringing the total number of nations on the list to 60.

The proposals have been criticized by the CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, who claims that the price hike will make it more costly for individuals.

“The number of people testing positive in hotels is tiny,” he told The Telegraph. The quarantine idea is a vestige of a bygone era.

“It would be preferable if the government replaced it with on-the-spot testing.”

On August 4th, the destination list will be reviewed again.