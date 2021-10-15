The cost of reforming Liverpool City Council is more than £11 million.

A series of improvements to Liverpool City Council are expected to cost more than £11 million over the next few years.

After a harsh review earlier this year revealed a litany of errors in critical areas, the council is in the midst of a substantial reorganization of a number of its departments.

For the next three years, government-appointed commissioners will oversee the change, with support costs estimated to be around £2.5 million.

However, according to a new report to the council’s cabinet, the costs of broader reforms will be substantially greater.

The estimated £11.8 million cost would be spread over several years, according to the analysis, and “continued improvement” across the local authority is necessary.

“The council has committed to ensuring that its improvement path is sustainable and long-term,” the report stated. As a result, costs will need to be a key component of future budgets.

“While some improvements can be achieved through short-term capacity solutions and external assistance, many others will necessitate longer-term investment to restore the council’s capacity and capabilities to levels that will ensure long-term development.”

“As the council proceeds through the various stages of reform, capacity and capability will be a constant consideration and will need to be re-evaluated as progress is made.”

The funds will be used in a variety of sectors, according to the article, including roadways, planning, and property management, all of which were criticized in Max Caller’s probe into the council.

Instead, much of it will be spent on expanding the council’s recruiting and spending to support “broader corporate services that are necessary to supporting effective and robust governance.”

Under the proposals, capacity will be enhanced in a number of departments, and the money will be spent over a number of years.

The report will be discussed by Liverpool City Council’s cabinet on Friday.