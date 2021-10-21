The cost of a pint is due to rise next month.

As a result of shortages and the expiration of a VAT reduction, the price of a pint might climb by 30p next month.

The announcement comes ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget later this month, when he is expected to unveil upcoming adjustments to alcohol duty.

Two wholesalers have already stated that prices will jump by 3.5 percent to 5% next month, implying that a pint of beer may cost more than £6 in particularly expensive areas like as London.

In the run-up to Bonfire Night, Asda imposes new fireworks guidelines.

“As our sector recovers from the epidemic, the burden on UK and global supply chains has added extra cost and complexity,” Matthew Clark and Bibendum, which are controlled by the C&C Group, said.

According to The Mirror, bars have had to raise pay to meet the anticipated 134,000 vacancies throughout the sector due to a dearth of hospitality personnel returning following furlough and lockout.

To cover increased costs, publicans will have to raise beer prices by 20p to 30p, according to Dave Mountford, co-founder of the Forum of British Pubs.

“In my pub, that means for the first time, I’ll be charging more than £4 for a pint of cask brew,” he explained. In places like London, it will mean a lot more.” Despite failing to obtain stock due to the HGV driver scarcity, more than eight out of ten pubs claim they have had to hike pay for their employees.

“Price rises are rapidly becoming a major reality for operators who are already facing increases on a number of fronts, from the rise in the national living wage through to increases in VAT and the threat of a return to the full horror that is business rates,” said Ed Bedington, editor of the trade journal Morning Advertiser, which carried out the price survey.

“We’re on the verge of a tsunami of price hikes, and it’ll be a huge struggle for everyone.”

In his Autumn Budget on October 27, the Chancellor is likely to announce a revamp of the outmoded alcohol tax structure.

The existing system, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, is “a muddle” because there are 15. “The summary has come to an end.”