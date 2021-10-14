The cost of a one-way flight from Kabul to Islamabad has risen to $1,500, with the Taliban demanding a price reduction from airlines.

A one-way journey from Kabul to Islamabad costs over $1,500, and the Taliban have threatened to prevent an aircraft firm from flying into and out of Afghanistan as a result of the high cost.

Islamabad-based The two airline carriers currently conducting chartered flights to and from Afghanistan are Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan’s privately owned Kam Air. The cost of airplane tickets has risen dramatically to pay insurance costs.

According to PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez, a one-way travel from Kabul to Islamabad costs almost $1,500, up from $300 when the Taliban grabbed control of Afghanistan. PIA halted flights to Kabul just hours after the Taliban threatened to ban the airlines unless they reduced their prices.

“The situation on the ground is not favourable for international flight operations,” Hafeez stated, without going into more detail. Some PIA employees were allegedly abused by Taliban authorities for refusing to lower ticket costs, but neither PIA nor the Taliban provided immediate information or comment.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry stated Thursday that a high-level team of Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities had arrived in Turkey for discussions with Turkish officials.

The talks in Ankara would be the first between the Taliban and senior Turkish government officials since the militant group seized control of Afghanistan in August as US forces withdrew after two decades of conflict.

According to a Taliban official, the Taliban team is led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister.

Turkey has been collaborating with Qatar to reopen the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. However, before commercial flights can restart, repairs are required.

The visit to Ankara comes after Taliban commanders met with representatives from the US, ten European countries, and the European Union in Doha, Qatar’s capital, earlier this week.

At a virtual gathering of the Group of 20 most powerful economies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the international community should maintain conversation lines open with the Taliban in order to “patiently and steadily steer” them toward forming a more inclusive administration.

Erdogan claimed that Turkey, which currently has over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, would be unable to cope with an influx of Afghan migrants. This is a condensed version of the information.