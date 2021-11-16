The corporate income tax will be eliminated in North Carolina’s new state budget.

According to the Associated Press, North Carolina’s state budget for the next two years will contain a plan to remove the state’s corporate income tax rate.

Despite many “missed opportunities,” Governor Roy Cooper indicated that he will approve the Republican-written budget package. During a press conference, he stated that the bill’s positive aspects “outweigh the negative aspects.” During the press conference, Cooper said, “I will approve this budget because of its vital and required investments, and I will strive to correct its flaws.” The bill would repeal the current corporate tax rate of 2.5 percent, which is already well below the national average. The phaseout plan, on the other hand, would begin in 2025, after the end of Cooper’s term as governor.

In the budget, more bipartisan legislation was approved. According to the Associated Press, the extra financing will allow teachers across the state to earn up to 5% more over the next two years. Starting in the fall of 2022, public school employees will be paid at least $15 per hour.

This year’s budget is set to be $25.9 billion, with $27 billion planned for next year. In addition, $5.9 billion will be put aside for higher education and state agencies, with $800 million going to public school development lottery funding.

“Now is the moment for the state to go forward,” Cooper added. “In this budget, there are far too many vital investments that are past due.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cooper held his press conference as the Senate prepared to debate the budget package on the floor. As North Carolina emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the state needs a comprehensive financial plan in place to satisfy the needs of students, small businesses, and taxpayers.

Cooper had previously indicated his willingness to sign the bill last week, after nearly two months of serious negotiations between him, Senate leader Phil Berger, and House Speaker Tim Moore. North Carolina is currently the only state in the country without an adopted budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, with a spending plan that is 4 1/2 months late.

The Senate is scheduled to hold the first of two required votes on Tuesday, followed by the House. This is a condensed version of the information.