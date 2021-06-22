The coronavirus vaccine figures for England were delayed on Monday due to an IT system outage.

According to NHS England, the daily vaccination counts were delayed due to an IT system malfunction on Monday afternoon.

As a result of the problem, medics were unable to log who had had their shot using the usual digital technique, and had to rely on pen and paper to do so.

Now that the system is up and running again, the data must be manually input, which will take time considering that hundreds of thousands of doses are supplied each day.

The daily Covid-19 figures will be updated tomorrow, while vaccines recorded yesterday are changed to the digital system, according to the NHS England website.

“The problem has been fixed, and vaccines are continuing as planned.”

At roughly 1.30 p.m. on Monday, a technological issue hit vaccine centres across England.

People were still encouraged to get their vaccinations if they had a reservation, as it would not affect the service.

The issue was also a one-time occurrence, so the public could still use the booking site normally.