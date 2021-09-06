The Coral will perform in Liverpool as part of a new UK tour in 2022.

As part of their 20th anniversary tour, the Hoylake rockers will perform 12 concerts around the UK, including two special homecoming shows at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory.

The band’s live reappearance coincides with the announcement of the reissue of their debut album and the unexpected digital release of their remastered 2001 Shadows Fall EP.

The Coral, which includes James Skelly, Ian Skelly, Nick Power, Paul Duffy, and Paul Molloy, will tour the UK in March 2022, with tickets going on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 10.

The Coral cut short the celebration to celebrate this year’s universally acclaimed, number two record, Coral Island, and visit the odd realm where it all began, with time as fluid as The Coral’s journey through sound.

The Coral began in 1996 in Hoylake, Wirral, and released their self-titled album on July 29, 2002, with the hits Dreaming Of You and Goodbye.

As teens, the record launched the band to global success, earning them a Mercury Prize nomination and Platinum certification.

The album will be republished on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital formats on Friday, March 4 2022 by Run On Records in collaboration with Modern Sky UK, and will be remastered from the original mixes.

The tracklisting includes two unpublished, never-before-heard tracks, She’s The Girl For Me and Tumble Graves, both produced by Ian Broudie but shelved following the 2001 album sessions.

The rarities are included on an all-formats extra disc, which also includes the band’s pre-album EP The Oldest Path and a complete singles B-sides collection.

The Coral’s 20th Anniversary UK Tour dates are as follows, with the band selecting songs from their back catalog in addition to performing the debut’s 11 tracks in order:

