The ‘Copycat’ Threat from the Oxford Shooting has prompted calls for Michigan schools to go virtual in 2022.

Following a flood of copycat threats to schools across Michigan in the weeks after the tragic Oxford shooting, Oakland County schools have been ordered to go online until after the winter break.

More than 10,700 people have signed a change.org petition demanding school administrators to close buildings and convert classes to a virtual format until after the holiday break or until all concerns have been examined fully.

“We are a group of Oakland County high school students concerned about our communities in light of recent occurrences and the way school administrators have responded,” states the petition.

“On Tuesday, November 30th, four students at Oxford High School were tragically killed in a school shooting,” the statement reads. “Since that day, there has been a steady stream of threats against schools in Oakland County. These pervasive threats have instilled anxiety in all pupils and taken a toll on their emotional well-being, rendering in-person learning basically ineffective.” For the time being, students are requesting that school facilities be closed and that virtual schooling be permitted. In the next week and a half, most Michigan students will be dismissed for the holidays.

They also want district administration to “provide detailed and concrete measures for keeping students safe in district buildings prior to the return to in-person school,” according to the petition.

The petition was launched two weeks after four students were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley, a fifteen-year-old boy, was arrested and charged as an adult with murder and terrorism, among other offenses.

Since the shooting, a series of copycat threats have been made to Michigan schools, resulting in many arrests and dozens of charges.

Charges against 18 young individuals who have presented various threats to schools in the area are pending in Wayne County, which borders Oakland, according to County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

According to a report by The Washington Newsday, 494 school districts across Michigan were forced to close in the week following the November 30 shooting because of new threats.

Although most districts have begun courses, students and teachers alike appear scared of returning despite law enforcement officials’ approval.

“I’m signing because I have a sophomore in high school.” This is a condensed version of the information.