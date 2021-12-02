The cops will be out in force at shopping malls and Christmas markets.

If you’re going out to see family and friends in the coming weeks, expect to see more cops than usual on the streets.

In the run-up to Christmas and New Year, officers in uniform and plain clothes will be patrolling sites across Merseyside, including Liverpool city centre and bustling town centres.

“Because, as recent events have demonstrated, the threat from terrorism has not gone away,” Merseyside Police said. There will also be an increased police presence in shopping malls, Christmas markets, and other popular destinations, according to Merseyside Police.

The Merseyside Police Mounted Section will also deploy specialist teams, including air support, police dogs, and horses.

The enhanced police presence is “nothing to be concerned about,” according to police, and it’s all part of Operation Shepherd, their annual campaign.

“Merseyside Police has launched Operation Shepherd, its annual campaign to decrease crime and keep communities safe during the festive period,” Wirral Police said in a Facebook post.

“From now until Christmas and into the New Year, you can expect to see more officers on the streets.” Uniformed and plainclothes officers will be joined by specialty teams such as the Dog Section, Mounted Section, and Air Support.

“A wide range of teams will collaborate to prevent crime and identify those who do commit crimes, use every method at our disposal to track down perpetrators and bring them before the courts.”

“As officers patrol, officers will speak with homeowners and business owners to provide crime prevention advice and ideas on how to keep themselves, their property, and their premises safe.”

“We will also continue to support and protect our communities’ most vulnerable members, including the utilization of specialized domestic abuse patrol cars to assist those who are suffering behind closed doors.”

“We always boost up patrols in the run-up to Christmas because historically, we have seen a rise in offences such as burglary, robbery, domestic violence, and drink or drug driving,” said Superintendent Steve Brizell, who is directing the operation.

“It’s also typical to observe greater police presence in busy sites such as retail malls, Christmas markets, and other popular attractions because,” says the author.

