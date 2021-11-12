The cop who fatally shot Breonna Taylor was attempting to reclaim his job.

In proceedings that began on Tuesday, Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville Metro Police detective who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, and his legal team contend that he deserves to be restored.

The FBI determined that Cosgrove was the officer who fired the fatal shot that took Taylor’s life. According to USA Today, he was fired on Jan. 5, 2021, for not “properly [identifying]a target” when shooting 16 bullets into Taylor’s residence. He filed his appeal with the Merit Board by Jan. 10, and proceedings to determine whether he will be reinstated began on Tuesday.

Yvette Gentry, the former interim police chief, told the Police Merit Board on Wednesday that she stands by her decision.

“I had no faith in my ability to return a pistol and badge to his hands… Under duress, he responded so badly that… “I didn’t have the confidence to put him back on the street as a cop,” Gentry explained.

Officers are rarely fired for actions taken in the line of duty, even when those actions end in a fatality, but Gentry is confident in her decision and believes politics had no bearing on her decision.

Cosgrove’s legal team claims that he acted in self-defense and in the course of duty to protect himself and his fellow officers. According to his version, he was unable to see or hear anything clearly as he fired his bullets, claiming seeing a “shadowy” figure and being deafened by gunfire. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, he also couldn’t say how many times he fired his weapon.

“There are issues with articulation.” There are questions regarding recollection, trajectory, and other issues that have all been thoroughly addressed throughout this case to indicate that his acts — all of them — were acceptable given the circumstances,” said attorney Scott Miller.

“You don’t shoot if you can’t see and hear.” In response to Cosgrove’s legal team’s assertions, Gentry said, “The violation of the policy is that he fired 16 shots that he can’t speak to, and Breonna Taylor received one of those deadly rounds.”

Three additional policemen who were fired owing to bad judgment and even lying in an affidavit in the case of Taylor’s death have also filed appeals, with different degrees of success. Some of the police are still waiting to see. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.