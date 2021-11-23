The conviction of lesser charges in the Arbery case might pave the way for a jury to convict of felony murder.

If the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery are found guilty on the lesser charges, it could pave the way for a felony murder conviction without jurors having to examine whether the defendants intended to kill Arbery.

In the killing of Arbery, each of the three men—Travis and Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan—has been charged with nine counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal intent to conduct a felony.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery was fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia, after the McMichaels and Bryan allegedly pursued him down with their pickup trucks and fired him down.

Under Georgia law, felony murder occurs when a person kills another person while committing another crime, “irrespective of malice”—that is, whether the defendant killed the person intentionally or accidently.

A situation in which numerous people are involved in robbing a bank is a common example of felony murder. If one person shoots and kills a bank teller, everyone participating in the act is guilty of felony murder, regardless of whether they knew the teller was armed.

“Intent to kill is not required to prove the crime,” Richard Lawson, a criminal defense attorney, told The Washington Newsday.

In the Arbery case, each of the accused has been charged with four counts of criminal murder.

The McMichaels are also accused with two charges of aggravated assault (one with a dangerous weapon, the shotgun, and the other with the trucks), as well as two counts of false imprisonment.

Except for the aggravated assault charge involving the pickup trucks, which the judge lowered to simple assault, reckless conduct, or reckless driving on Tuesday, Bryan faces the same charges.

If the jury convicts the men of any of the four lesser offenses, all of which are felonies under state law, and determines that Arbery was slain while those crimes were being carried out, many avenues for felony murder convictions open up.

According to Lawson, the jury would have to decide that “[the defendants]must have committed a criminal, such as false imprisonment, and Mr. Arbery died as a result of the offense they committed.”

“If the lesser-included charges are still felonies, then a felony murder conviction could be supported,” he continued.

Because. This is a condensed version of the information.