The conviction of a man arrested in 2018 for a cold case from 1987 has been overturned due to jury bias.

The conviction of William Earl Talbott II, who was arrested in 2018 for the 1987 murder of a Canadian couple, was overturned by a Washington state appeals court on Monday due to juror bias.

According to The Associated Press, one of the jurors stated during jury selection that she was unsure if she could be impartial, but she was not discharged. The juror has witnessed abuse against women and didn’t know if she could be impartial during the trial as a mother, she claimed.

“A torrent of emotion might wash over me… clouding my judgment,” she explained.

Despite her remarks, Superior Court Judge Linda Krese seated the juror known as juror 40. Krese has been retired since then. After three days of deliberation, the juror ruled that Talbott, along with 11 other jurors, was guilty.

“We cannot conclude that juror 40 was sufficiently rehabilitated such that Talbott was provided with a fair and impartial jury after her clear, repeated expressions of actual bias as to the precise nature of the allegations at the heart of this trial and evidence that would be introduced,” wrote Judge Cecily Hazelrigg for the appeals court.

Prosecutors have until Jan. 5 to seek the state Supreme Court to review the ruling.

Concerns concerning juror bias were addressed, but not those involving genetic genealogy. Talbott and his appellate attorneys raised concerns about case evidence, and Talbott prepared court papers addressing the objections.

Detectives employed genetic genealogy to identify suspects, which involves entering crime-scene DNA samples into public databases that people use to fill out their family trees. Talbott was apprehended using this method in 2018 for the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.

Talbott, 58, was the first person to be found guilty by a jury in a case employing genetic genealogy, which was previously used to solve the Golden State Killer serial murder case and has since been used to solve a number of other crimes.

Talbott was sentenced to life in prison on two charges of first-degree aggravated murder.

