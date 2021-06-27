The conversation between Jurgen Klopp and Ibrahima Konate achieved a ‘world-class’ Liverpool move, while the Ibrahima Konate myth was disproved.

Liverpool are certain that Ibrahima Konate is the right man for their defense, and have just recently completed a deal to sign the French central defender following months of negotiations.

Konate, who captained France at the U21 European Championships, joins Liverpool after appearing in just eight Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig previous season.

The 22-year-injury old’s history, on the other hand, should not be a cause for alarm. He suffered one long-term injury that resulted in a few minor complications, but he is now ‘completely recovered.’

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, RB Leipzig writer Guido Schafer, who was among the first to announce that Liverpool’s agreement for Konate had been completed, remarked, “The transfer wasn’t easy.”

“The provision allowed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to do it, but Ibrahima’s health had to be checked first.”

“He’s suffered one major injury, and the real question is whether he’ll be able to play in the long run.” Is he going to be a key player for the next ten years?

“I spoke with his teammates and the RB Leipzig doctor, and they all said he’s fit and has been training for eight or nine months.”

“The doctor said he’s completely fit, and once that was established, the deal for Klopp was great.”

“He is an extremely brilliant player who was adored by all of the coaches.”

“He’s in good shape for his first practice with his new teammates, and it’s a dream come true for him.”

“To play for the Reds, especially Ibrahima, is a dream come true for every player in the world.”

Liverpool, as is customary, only made a move for the £36 million man after being as certain as possible that he was the perfect player to seek.

It is likely their initial reluctance to dip into the market in January – eventually swooping for Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and securing Ben Davies from Preston – was due to their long-term plan being to recruit the ex-Leipzig star.

Liverpool would have understood they’d have to wait until the summer to secure their preferred player.

“Liverpool were in contact. The summary comes to a close.