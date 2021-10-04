The controversy over a strip club manager who brings his baby son to work has gone viral.

After admitting that her baby son accompanies her to her job as a strip club manager, one young mother has received an outpouring of support. TikToker @whatsuarez posted a video about it last month, and it has now gone viral, with over one million views and nearly 207,000 likes.

While the majority of commenters appear to be supportive of the TikToker’s parenting, some have used the video to critique the dearth of adequate childcare choices available to working parents in the United States.

The “United States was experiencing a child care crisis before the pandemic began, but the continued health and economic repercussions of the coronavirus have brought the child care industry to the brink of collapse,” according to the Center for American Progress.

According to the research, “parents are frequently unable to find a child care center with an open slot for their infant or toddler.” “If options are accessible, they are usually out of reach. Families pay an average of $11,000 per year for infant child care, which is more than the cost of public college in 33 states.”

Given these circumstances, parents, particularly mothers, are compelled to either spend a significant amount of money on daycare, reduce their work hours, or, if possible, bring their child to work with them, as @whatsuarez does.

Several fragments from recordings of @whatsuarez’s son at the club where his mother works were included in the viral video. The clips depict what appears to be a contented baby, who smiles, sleeps, plays, and is held by club personnel.

The video received mostly good feedback, with many people remarking that the baby boy appears to be healthy and well-cared for. However, several people were offended by the unusual arrangement.

The next day, @whatsuarez tweeted a follow-up footage to provide further insight. The TikToker jokingly addressed unsupportive viewers, saying, “Hey people, it’s the nasty strip club mom.”

She revealed in the video that she used to dance at the strip club, but since having her son, she’s been working as their manager.

She then points to two doors on either side of her office, adding that when her son is at work, they are locked. He never goes on the club floor when customers are around, she claimed.