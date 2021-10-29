The controversial proposals for a 1.2 million flood wall to’save lives’ are up for a vote now.

Plans for a massive flood wall in West Kirby, which could save lives, are ready to be voted on.

The Strategic Applications Sub-Committee of Wirral Council will decide on Tuesday, November 2 whether to approve designs for a 1.2 meter high flood wall that will span 1.15 kilometers of the Wirral town’s shoreline.

The plan is divisive in the community, with 1,072 signatures on a petition against it as of this writing.

“This will restrict the width of the promenade walkway by one third, block coastline views, and harm the open character and legacy of this extremely rare area,” the petition said, arguing against the flood wall.

“Please take a moment to calculate how tall 1.2m is.

“Since it was created and built over a century ago, the promenade has been enjoyed in the same way by locals and visitors alike, and we must maintain this gem in the crown of Wirral and Merseyside while also addressing flood risk.”

“The promenade was designed to provide a sense of fresh air, open space, health, and well-being, which is still as vital today as it was when it was first built.” Thousands of residents and visitors enjoy this really wonderful place every year.” On the council’s website, 221 people voiced their opinions on the idea, with 198 opposing it and 19 supporting it.

However, the flood risk in West Kirby is shown in planning documents provided for the application.

“The current day forecasted flood levels show that for a 20% yearly exceedance probability, South Parade is likely to necessitate closure and external flooding will occur to properties,” according to one paper.

“With climate change factored in, the 20 percent yearly exceedance probability is predicted to flood over 150 properties internally in 100 years, closing South Parade and other local roads.”

“The new wall will be 1.2 meters high above ground level, reducing flood risk to the 0.5 percent annual exceedance likelihood.”

While the document did not provide a particular figure for the number of people who could die as a result of the flooding if no action is done, it did say: “The degree of. “Summary ends.”