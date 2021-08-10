The controversial dropping of Love Island has many wondering the same thing.

After the revelation that two more Islanders would be departing the villa, the Islanders were still reeling at the start of the newest episode of the popular ITV2 dating show.

After garnering the fewest votes from the public, Tyler, Dale, Jake, Abigail, Mary, and Kaz were all in danger of being eliminated.

It was up to the remaining participants to decide who would be the first to leave, and the lads debated who would be the first to depart.

Love Island fans couldn’t believe who stepped up to make the announcement as the boys decided who was leaving.

Toby Aromolaran, who has come under fire for how rapidly his head has been turned by fresh recruits to the Island, has been involved in dramatic couplings with each of the girls up for eviction.

Fans on Twitter questioned why the semi-professional player was chosen to reveal Abi’s departure from the island.

“Toby having to say it is dreadful lmaooo,” one person commented.

“Not Toby dumping one of his numerous women,” another tweeted.

“Imagine them getting Toby to choose between his three girls,” a third added.

“Toby has to choose between the three out of four girls he’s been with,” said a fourth.

“Toby is genuinely having to chose his favorite ex,” said a fifth.