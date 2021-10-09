The contents of Cartwright & Butler’s luxury 2021 advent calendar have been revealed, and it’s jam-packed with delectable delicacies.

Cartwright & Butler is providing foodies with a taste of luxury in the run-up to Christmas.

The Cartwright and Butler family has been making teatime delicacies for almost 115 years, and the contents of their Christmas 2021 advent calendar have now been unveiled.

The calendar, which is currently available for purchase, is jam-packed with luxury delicacies that are ideal for the holiday season.

This wonderfully drawn advent calendar, which is brand new for 2021, will make December a little bit more luxury.

The massive advent calendar has 24 full-size goods, including biscuits, tea, sipping chocolate, fudge, and chutney, to mention a few.

This £200 advent calendar is a wonderful gift for loved ones or simply a seasonal treat for yourself – and the contents are worth far more than £200.

Don’t scroll down if you want to keep the contents a surprise!

The calendar’s complete contents are as follows:

Carton of Cheese Flat Bread

Rounds of Demerara Shortbread Carton Shortbread Rounds with Lemon Zest Almond Flakes in Tin Rounds of Shortbread Carton Gingers in Dark Chocolate Biscuits with Triple Choc Chunks Tin Oat Crumbles in Butter Crumbled Cranberries Grey, TinEarl Tea Bags with Whole Leaf Tin English Breakfast Tea Bags (Whole Leaf) Carton Carton of Milk Chocolate Drinking Chocolate Christmas Loaf Cake with Icing Tin Drinking Milk Chocolate Chocolate Tin Belgian chocolate is a delicacy. Carton of Fudge Raisins and Rum Fudge Tin Carton of Salted Caramel Fudge Carton of Butter Toffee Carton of Cheese Biscuits Cheddar Crumbled Cheese Carton Jar of Fruit Jellies Fruit Candies with Patterns Carton Jar of Raspberry Preserve Onion Caramelized Jar of Chutney Popcorn with peanuts Carton that is brittle Here’s where you can get the calendar.

Alternatively, you can get the 12 Days of Christmas calendar for £110 here.

The following items are included in this calendar:

C&B Shortbread Rounds with Lemon Zest in TinC&B Carton of Flaked Almond Shortbread Rounds C&B TinC&B Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits Carton of Cranberry & Rolled Oat Crumbles C&B Earl Grey is a type of tea made from the TinC&B Whole Leaf Pyramid Tea Bags Chocolate in a Carton to Drink C&B Carton of Peanut & Popcorn Brittle C&B C&B’s Chocolate Fudge in a Tin Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt C&B Crumbled Cheddar Cheese C&B Jar of Soft Fruit JelliesC&B Boxing Day is the day after Christmas. Cartwright & Butler, experts in luxury food and gift hampers, have been creating the finest teatime delicacies for over 115 years.

