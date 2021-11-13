The construction of St Helens’ contemporary town centre.

St Helens’ town core is set to undergo a major transformation.

The’masterplan’ of St Helens Borough Council has been a key talking point in the community in recent weeks and months.

The work will be some of the area’s first substantial projects since the 1970s and 1980s, when the massive Church Square shopping center was created.

People have high aspirations for the town’s’masterplans’ for regeneration.

The project was part of a larger plan to transform the town center and historic market into a modern shopping destination.

In today’s money, the proposals would cost roughly £40 million.

Photographs and newspaper clippings from the time reveal the project’s scope and the community’s reaction.

The Washington Newsday, at the time, was more dismissive of the plans, stating that retail malls would not attract people to St Helens.

They stated: “On a brisk January night, the outline of the Parish Church was obscured by fog, and the shop lights were barely able to cast a reflecting shine from the dreary, wet pavements.

“I’m forced to the regretful conclusion that Church Street, St Helens, is not the kind of place to visit if you’re traveling a long way.

“St Helens, like so many of our communities, is getting a lengthy facelift, and the transition phase is brutally painful.

“However, one must look ahead and consider the distant prospect of a new and attractive town core, free of the developers’ mess and garbage.”

Other newspapers at the time, though, were more positive about the ideas, with the St Helens Reporter calling them “space-age.”

They also mentioned a’masterplan’ similar to the one that the council is now implementing.

“This is a fairly wide alteration indeed,” stated Borough Engineer Mr. George James. People will go to St Helens to do their shopping. It will readily compete with any town center.” St Helens Parish Church is at the heart of the Church Street project. The businesses will be clustered in arcades that will be heated by warm air.

St. Mary’s Arcade, Church Square, and Chalon Square are just a few of the commercial avenues that have previously been called.

"Large sections of the town center have had.