The construction of more than 70 dwellings in Wirral town has been halted.

A plan to develop 71 dwellings in Bromborough was denied due to concerns that it would affect the local economy.

More than 70 standard family homes with two, three, or four bedrooms would have been erected on ground north of Riverwood Road in Wirral town, according to Bellway Homes’ proposal.

However, Wirral Council rejected the plans due to a number of issues with the project.

“The proposal would be detrimental to the purpose and character of the area and could set an undesirable precedent that could undermine future sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities if replicated elsewhere within the primarily industrial area,” the council said in its reasons for rejection.

There were also concerns that the site would be inaccessible and not in an ideal location for future occupants because it lacked “adequate access” to “necessary local services.”

Concerns about the environment were also raised.

“The planned development will result in the destruction of a number of trees inside the application site, including a notable [tree protected by a tree preservation order]with some valuable qualities and features of a veteran tree,” according to the statement.

The planning statement submitted by Pegasus Group for Bellway Homes stated that the project was critical.

“The planned development will supply new houses in an area of high demand and in a borough where local housing needs are not being satisfied, and where not enough homes have regularly been given to meet the housing requirement for the previous twelve years,” the statement said.”

The possible impact to the local economy, according to Pegasus Group, needed to be placed into context.

“While the proposed construction will result in the loss of employment land, this impact is somewhat offset by the fact that this site has been vacant for about six years and is not in employment use,” the statement stated.

“It has been on the market for about four years with no takers or anyone prepared to renovate the site for employment purposes.

“[Also] it is low-quality employment land with questionable feasibility for employment.”

The case was made in the planning statement that the. “The summary has come to an end.”