The construction of HS2’s Old Oak Common station will be approved.

On Wednesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will approve the construction of HS2’s west London stop.

The Cabinet minister will pay a visit to the Old Oak Common site, which will create over 2,300 employment.

It will be the largest single-stage railway station in the United Kingdom.

The start of permanent works… marks a big step forward for the first phase of the HS2 project.

“The start of permanent construction at Old Oak Common, the UK’s largest train station ever built in one go, signals yet further progress in constructing HS2, the high-speed, high-capacity, low-carbon railway that will form the backbone of our national transport network,” Mr Shapps said.

“This ‘super hub’ station demonstrates our Plan for Jobs in action – kicking off substantial regeneration, producing 2,300 construction jobs and 250 apprenticeships – and reaffirms this Government’s commitment to rebuilding better.”

As part of the installation of six HS2 platforms, permanent work at the 32-acre site will include the construction of a 1.1-mile-long underground wall.

The station will include six HS2 platforms for services to the Midlands and North, four Crossrail platforms, and four mainline rail platforms serving trains to and from the South West and South Wales, according to HS2 Ltd.

The top of the station will be large enough to cover more than three football fields.

“The start of permanent works at Old Oak Common station, our first station under construction, is a significant step forward for phase one of HS2, as we deliver world-leading engineering to create what will arguably be one of the best-connected railway super hubs in the UK,” said HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston.

The cost of HS2 has increased by £1.7 billion in the last year, according to the Financial Times, as the coronavirus pandemic puts further strain on the project.

The scheme’s £44.6 billion budget includes £5.6 billion in contingency funding for phase one between London and Birmingham.

Final evaluations of the pandemic’s impact “have not been made,” according to a representative for the Department of Transportation.