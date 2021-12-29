The construction of Everton’s new stadium is expected to make significant progress in the coming year.

Everton FC was awarded permission to begin construction on their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock earlier this year, and the site is starting to take shape.

The Blues will depart Goodison Park in Walton, where they have played for 129 years, at the start of the 2024 season if construction on the north docks continues on schedule.

Because of the difficulty to redevelop the historic stadium in L4 while meeting rising ticket and economic demands, the hunt for a new home has been ongoing for some time.

The City Region is on the verge of undergoing a more significant transition than the 2008 Capital of Culture.

After a series of false starts, Bramley Moore Dock emerged as the most suitable location for Everton’s new stadium, and Liverpool City Council gave full planning approval to build on the site in February.

A new 52,888-seat stadium will be built on unused dockland overlooking the Mersey, close to the ongoing £5 billion Liverpool Waters development scheme.

After the team secured title of the land, construction on the new stadium could begin on July 26.

The historic interconnected docklands of Liverpool, which ran from Seaforth to South Liverpool, included Bramley Moore Dock.

While the renowned six-faced ‘dockers clock’ and a Grade II listed hydraulic tower at Bramley Moore may not have held the many majestic liners that frequent the city, the site has a rich history.

Everton has pledged £55 million to preserve and restore the site’s history, with the hydraulic tower being converted into a visitor center.

As it stands, the project is the largest of its kind in the north of England, and it is expected to play a key role in the regeneration of Liverpool’s North Docks and north end.

Michael Parkinson, a professor at the University of Liverpool who has recorded the city’s rise and fall, detailed the rationale for reviving the north docks, much of which has been in a state of dereliction for decades, in an article published in July.

“Attendance to the north docks… is an economic, social, and political event,” he remarked.”

