The construction of an £8.5 million ‘extra care’ residential building has begun.

The construction of more than 50 homes in Wirral is moving forward, with millions of pounds invested.

Under an arrangement with Magenta Living, Anwyl Partnerships has begun building on 53 flats under a “additional care” or “assisted living” program.

45 one-bedroom flats and eight two-bedroom flats will be built immediately off Greenheys Road in Liscard as part of the £8.5 million project.

Two old structures on the 1.2-acre property were removed to make place for the flats and car parking.

“It’s fantastic to get started on this amazing scheme,” said Mike Nevitt, managing director of Anwyl Partnerships.

“During the building phase, there was intensive planning and engagement, finding and understanding a true need in a specific location.

“In Wallasey, there are no other such developments for older people, and our scheme will fill a space between independent living and care home living.

“It’s terrific to work with Magenta once more and support them in achieving their larger house-building goals across Wirral and beyond.”

The project is estimated to take 19 months to complete, which means it will be completed in early 2023.

“Greenheys Road is a really exciting development for Magenta Living as it is our largest extra care programme to date in Wirral,” said Justine Gore, assistant director of development at Magenta Living.

“With the area’s aging population, this project will provide 53 much-needed apartments for local individuals seeking independent living with care packages.

“The Magenta Living development team has worked diligently to bring this project to fruition, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Anwyl Partnerships on this project once again.”