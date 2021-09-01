The Conservative Party rejects a cross-party petition to keep the £20 weekly Universal Credit rise.

Cross-party MPs have warned that if Tory officials go ahead with plans to slash Universal Credit next month, hundreds of thousands of people will be forced into poverty.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is the latest politician to reject requests from MPs to keep the £20-a-week epidemic boost, which was implemented in Spring 2020.

Cross-party MPs on the Commons Work and Pensions Committee had urged Dr. Coffey to reverse his decision to eliminate the £20-a-week payment, which had provided a £1,040 annual boost to low-income households.

Committees in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland also backed the call to retain the payment in place.

However, Dr. Coffey reiterated in a letter published today that the boost would be eliminated in October.

“Now that the economy has reopened, it is right for the Government to focus on getting people back into employment and encouraging those currently employed to advance in their careers,” said the Work and Pensions Secretary.

“Through our comprehensive £33 billion Plan for Jobs, we want to help two million people get into and advance in work.”

Dr. Coffey’s words follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments last week that people on Universal Credit should use “their efforts” to claim less payments.

“My strong strong desire, and I believe this is the instinct of the majority of people in this country, is for people to see their earnings improve through their efforts…rather than welfare,” Boris Johnson stated.

Dr. Coffey’s “dismissive reaction” was criticized by DWP Committee Chairman Stephen Timms, who also warned that the Government was ignoring the impact of the UC cut on many working families in the coming months.

“The £20 cut will throw hundreds of thousands into poverty,” Mr Timms added.

“The Secretary of State’s flippant reaction to our letter demonstrates that the government is still oblivious to the consequences of halting the increase.

“While the government’s new job-training programs are commendable, 40% of Universal Credit applicants are already employed.

“The reduction will have a significant impact on many working families.”

Universal Credit was claimed by 6 million persons in England as of January 14, 2021, with 40% of these claiming it. “The summary has come to an end.”