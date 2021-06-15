The connection between Jane Austen’s family and the abolitionist movement has been discovered.

Jane Austen’s favorite brother had a connection to the 19th century abolition movement, according to a study published in the United States.

Professor Devoney Looser’s findings stands in stark contrast to a 50-year-old Austen family connection to slavery.

The Rev Henry Thomas Austen’s attendance in the 1840 World Anti-Slavery Convention in London, which gathered 500 delegates, was discovered by Arizona State University professor and author of The Making Of Jane Austen.

In an interview, Prof Looser commented, “I was astonished to uncover that truth.”

Her research was first outlined in an essay for The Times Literary Supplement.

Prof Looser observed, “From acknowledged engagement in colonial slavery to previously overlooked anti-slavery advocacy, the family’s commitments and activities altered radically.”

“Henry became a next-generation Austen, actively advocating for the abolition of slavery around the world.”

Prof. Looser’s essay also discusses patriarch George Austen’s previously reported ties to another family’s West Indian sugar plantation, describing them as “quite real” but “under-described and overblown.”

Patricia A Matthew, an associate professor of English at Montclair State University in New Jersey who specializes in literature from the time that includes Austen, praised the new study.

In addition to American abolitionist literature, she teaches British abolitionist literature.

Prof Matthew stated, “I’m always intrigued about new knowledge about the authors I teach.”

While it hasn’t changed her mind about Austen’s writing – “I don’t believe I’m reading someone who’s actively engaged in debates about the slave trade,” she says – it may resonate with Austen’s most ardent fans, known as Jane-ites.

“I think they’re having a reckoning in terms of how people think about not just Austen, but the Regency period,” Prof Matthew said, referring to the early 1800s British era.

“It raises a slew of fascinating questions about how they interpret this author.”

Jane Austen’s short collection of books, written before her death in July 1817 at the age of 41, focuses on relationships rather than current events.

In Mansfield Park, there is a passing mention to slavery, and. (This is a brief piece.)