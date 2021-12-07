The connection between a fake social media profile and the murders of the Delphi girls is being investigated by police.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) are looking into a phony social media profile and its suspected connection to the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, both teens.

Detectives working on the case of the murders of Williams, 13, and German, 14, have discovered a new lead.

The youngsters were reported missing for the first time on February 13, 2017, after they failed to show up for a meetup time after hiking at the Delphi Historic Trails.

Their remains were discovered the next day on the north side of Deer Creek, roughly a half mile from where they were dumped.

Despite the fact that police have issued sketches of the individual they are looking for in connection with the deaths of Williams and German, no arrests have been made.

However, according to a statement issued by the ISP on December 6, investigators have begun to examine phony social media accounts that were set up to interact with girls with the intention of meeting them in person.

According to an ISP spokeswoman, “Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police discovered an internet profile named anthony shots while investigating the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

“From 2016 to 2017, this profile was used on a variety of social media platforms, including but not limited to Snapchat and Instagram.”

The bogus profile’s creator used photographs of a male model and used the account to promote the appearance of a high-end lifestyle, according to police.

“The creator of the fake profile utilized this information while conversing with young females to seek nude photographs, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them,” an ISP representative noted.

Officers have since discovered the identify of the model who appeared in the bogus profile and have stated that he is not wanted in relation to the inquiry.

The message went on to say: “The male in these photographs utilized by the anthony shots profile has already been identified. The man in the images is not a suspect in the inquiry.

“Detectives are looking for information on the creator of the anthony shots profile.”

Investigators then issued a plea to anyone who had interacted with, attempted to meet, or met the person behind the false account anthony shots.

They asked anyone with information on the account to provide it. This is a condensed version of the information.