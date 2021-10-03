The conclusion of Strictly Come Dancing has fans feeling “gutted,” with Nina Wadia feeling “robbed.”

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were left heartbroken tonight after the first couple was eliminated.

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, as well as Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, competed in the dance-off.

Both couples went all out, making it extremely tough for the judges to pick between them.

Craig and Motsi both chose to rescue Katie and Gorka, saying, “Both couples delivered their best performances, but one couple was a bit more convincing, so I’m going with Katie and Gorka.”

“Well, this is suddenly no fun anymore,” Anton said. “You want a dance off to be the couple’s finest performance, which it was, but for me, Nina and Neil lifted their game the most.”

“That was one of the most closely fought skirmishes, both lifted their game and both were beautiful to watch,” remarked Head Judge Shirley, “but Katie and Gorka had more technical elements, so I’m sparing them.”

“It’s been great wonderful, thank you so much,” Nadia replied when asked about her time on the show.

“Thank you for introducing me to Neil.”

“You’ve been a dream,” Neil said. For me, this is my second partner on the show. Nobody else would have been acceptable.

“You’ve been amazing and a lot of fun.

“You’ve got both husbands here tonight, so we’re like a married couple!”

“We’ve had a lot of fun together; you said you wanted to dance, and you’ve done two wonderful dances; I’m really proud of you.”

Nadia’s departure from the show, however, left fans “gutted,” with many claiming she had far more potential.

“I’m devastated Nina got voted off,” Amy added. I’m sure she could have gone on to achieve greatness. It was far too early for her to leave, and I didn’t want Katie to leave either, so it was difficult.”

“Nina got ROBBED!!!!!” said Rebecca Heath. She was a million times better than a lot of the other couples. Gutted.”

“Gutted for #Nina – didn’t enjoy the tango but she could have done great things on #Strictly,” said Moviefeminist. It’s going to be a tough year.”

“Ahh heartbroken Nina has gone,” Angie Quinn said. She’s gorgeous, and I was curious to see how she’d progressed. Robbed.”