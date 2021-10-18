The concept for a mini-golf course in the old Lyceum building is called Jungle Rumble.

New proposals have been submitted that might result in the creation of a ‘Jungle Rumble’ miniature golf course inside one of Liverpool’s most iconic city centre structures.

Jungle Rumble, which operates mini golf courses in London, Glasgow, Bristol, and Brighton, plans to establish a new course in the renowned Lyceum building on Bold Street, complete with a bar and catering amenities.

The Neoclassical Grade II* listed structure, which spans over 25,000 square feet and is located on one of the city’s busiest streets, was built in 1802.

The Lyceum, designed by Thomas Harrison and erected by William Slater as a library and gentlemen’s club, has been subdivided and modified for a number of functions in the past, including a post office, restaurants, and bars.

The north west end of the basement is currently occupied by a Chinese restaurant, however the rest of the structure is currently unoccupied.

Jungle Rumble has filed a formal planning application with Liverpool City Council to convert the central part and south east end of the Lyceum’s ground floor and basement into a mini-indoor golf and entertainment center.

The designs, if allowed, would see some minor changes to the interior of the historic building, as well as the installation of removable fixtures.

Jungle Rumble plans to lease a total of 1,174 square meters of the property, including portions of the building’s basement and ground level, as well as the construction of a new mezzanine.

Aside from signage and a ‘upgraded access door into Lyceum Place,’ there would be no changes to the famous building’s exterior.

The designs would strive to restore the Lyceum’s original front door as its main entry, which would lead visitors into the former library through the lobby. This, according to Rumble Jungle, will allow guests to enjoy much of the original dramatic experience of entering the building as intended by its creator.

In the previous library, a new reception and bar space would be built, with additional bar seating places on the balcony.

“At the moment, the part of The Lyceum that forms the application site is vacant,” the plans read. The petitioners seek to lease a portion of the property. “The summary comes to an end.”