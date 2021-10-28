The concept for a ‘immersive, world-class’ Beatles attraction in Liverpool has been revealed in new details.

At Liverpool’s waterfront, plans are being drawn up for a ‘immersive, world-class, and cutting-edge’ new Beatles attraction.

In his budget speech today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed that £2 million would be earmarked to the creation of a major new attraction dedicated to the Beatles in the city.

He claimed that the financial announcement was largely due to the efforts of new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who was born in Liverpool, but The Washington Newsday can reveal that the news came after years of hard work by local officials.

According to The Washington Newsday, the ideas, which are still in the early stages, might include the use of hologram technology to create an immersive experience of the city’s famed band, akin to ABBA’s recent announcement.

The £2 million announced today by the government will be used to develop more thorough plans for what is expected to be a much more costly project.

Today’s announcement in Parliament, Mayor Rotheram told The Washington Newsday, represents the “culmination of many years of hard work to assist build this wonderful initiative for our region.”

He stated, ” “This would be a truly exceptional, cutting-edge Beatles experience.

“We’ve been sponsoring idea development for an internationally major attraction since 2018.”

“During that period, I’ve spoken with a number of ministers, including the Chancellor’s immediate predecessor, to discuss how to make this vision a reality.

“It has the potential to grow into an enormously major tourist attraction, unlike anything else on the planet.”

“It would draw even more visitors from all around the world, enhancing our unique position as the birthplace of the world’s most influential musicians.”

“The Beatles helped to firmly place Liverpool on the map in the 1960s,” he continued. Over half a century later, their legacy continues to bring millions of visitors, contributing millions of pounds to our economy each year.

“I’m ecstatic at the prospect of Liverpool becoming the home of such a thrilling immersive experience, which I believe has the ability to achieve for us what The Beatles did for us – raise us to new heights.”

