The completion date for the County Road improvements has been pushed back.

According to a Liverpool City Council spokesperson, the roadworks along County Road would not be completed until early next year.

Work on the road has been halted since May, when then-contractor VIAM, formerly known as Kings, had a dispute with the City Council before entering into administration later that month.

As a result, portions of County Road’s deteriorated road surface have remained unrepaired, with only a few sections repaved.

The once-thriving community that has now become ‘forgotten’ and’slowly eroding.’

Other sections of the route are still under construction.

Since then, business owners and neighbors have expressed their dissatisfaction to The Washington Newsday, describing how the current state of the road is harming cars, reducing foot traffic, and posing a health threat to pedestrians.

A representative for Liverpool City Council told The Washington Newsday that a new contractor, Huyton Civils, has been appointed and will be doing a review of the works in the coming weeks.

Any necessary remedial work would be completed by the new contractor in a timely manner.

The spokeswoman stated that the full project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

County Road will have been closed for more than six months as a result of the new completion schedule.

County ward Cllr Gerard Woodhouse expressed similar sentiments to his residents about the halted roads in an interview with The Washington Newsday last week.

“[The road] is at breaking point, and it has the potential to severely degrade the area,” he said.

“It’s now a health hazard. There have been near-fatalities.” He went on to say that the restart and completion of construction along County Road is the “first building block in a significant period of redevelopment,” and that he sees it as such. County Road is the focal point of Liverpool City Council’s County District Centre masterplan, which includes projects including repurposing Spellow library as a community center, business assistance grants, a new community policing team, and a planned Christmas show.

These initiatives, which are part of the County District Centre vision, were made possible by £1 million in funding. “The summary has come to an end.”