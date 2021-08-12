The complete text of the new self-isolation requirements for vaccinated people, which go into effect on Monday.

The authorities confirmed that anyone who have been properly vaccinated will not need to self-isolate as of Monday.

Those under the age of 18 will no longer be required to quarantine, however both categories should undergo a PCR test as soon as they are notified by NHS Test and Trace.

Those who have had both vaccines will only be able to avoid isolation if they receive their second vaccine 14 days before the test and trace service contacts them, according to the Mirror.

It’s possible that the autumn covid booster jab campaign will be shelved.

However, the government encouraged fully vaccinated British citizens who were contacted by the app to “take extra precautions such as wearing a face covering in enclosed settings, and limiting contact with other people.”

You will need to self-isolate if you test positive for the virus despite being completely vaccinated.

This assurance comes after weeks of U-turns, rollbacks, and increasing ambiguity.

Boris Johnson said last week that new data showing a decrease in daily instances was encouraging, but that it was “much too early to draw any broad conclusions.”

“The most important thing is for people to recognize that the current situation still requires a great deal of caution, and for people to remember that the virus is still out there, a lot of people have it, and it still poses a serious risk,” he said.

Boris Johnson called it a “great national success” that three quarters of adults in the UK had got two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Asking close contacts of patients with COVID-19 to self-isolate has played a crucial part in helping us get this virus under control, and millions of people throughout the UK have made huge sacrifices as a result,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Each and every one of these sacrifices has assisted us in safeguarding the NHS and saving lives.

“Getting two doses of a vaccination has skewed the odds in our favor and allowed us to securely restore our lost freedoms, and starting Monday, self-isolation regulations for double-jabbed people who are contacts of people with COVID-19 will be lifted.”

The laws of self-isolation at school apply.