The complete text of Farhad Moshiri’s note to Jim White, in which the Everton owner pledges his support for Rafa Benitez.

Farhad Moshiri, the owner of Everton, has stated that Rafa Benitez will not be fired and that he requires more time.

The heat on Benitez increased after the Blues were defeated 4-1 by Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Everton haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park on September 25 after a promising start to the season.

It’s the club’s worst winless streak since April 2016, and it hasn’t gone ignored by the fans, who vented their frustrations after the final whistle.

In heated circumstances in the immediate aftermath of the game, the majority of that rage was directed towards chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands.

However, Benitez has faced criticism from supporters, many of whom opposed his appointment in the first place.

Moshiri, though, acknowledged in a text message to talkSPORT host Jim White that he believes Benitez needs more time as Everton manager.

“Should we anticipate there to be a fall person, and should we expect it to be Rafa Benitez?” White asked to begin.

I contacted Farhad Moshiri, who is currently in the United States and was not present at the game last night, to get an answer to that issue.

“It’s a straightforward question, and to be fair to him, he responded. ‘Can you SMS me a message to the fans?’ was my message to Farhad. ‘Do you still support Rafa?’ “Yes,” Moshiri said in response to White’s reply. Football is about adversity one day and glory the next. Rafa is an excellent manager, and the team’s underperformance is primarily due to injury.

“In the next two weeks, we’ll have a complete squad, and results will improve in the interim.” Rafa will need time to establish himself in the team. He’ll be backed up to provide the team more depth. Managers require time to function.

“I’m confident we’ll have a strong second half of the season.”