The complete list of Love Island winners, including which couples won and whether or not they are still together.

On Monday night, the seventh season of Love Island came to an end.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were voted the winners of the latest series of the popular ITV2 dating show after eight weeks of turmoil in the Majorcan villa.

The victorious couple receives a £50,000 cash prize and returns to the UK to see if their romance can survive outside of Spain’s sunny paradise.

The reality show first broadcast in 2005, however the first two seasons were celebrity editions, before returning in 2015 in its current form.

This makes Millie and Liam the fifth victorious couple in the villa to believe they’ve discovered “the one.”

We’ve looked back at all of the former winners of the show to see if they’re still together.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley were the season one winners.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley, the first ever winners of the show, endured a rollercoaster path in the villa. Jessica and show rival Naomi Ball were in a savage war for Max’s heart, but the two eventually reconciled and triumphed.

Jessica and Max, on the other hand, divorced soon after the show finished. Jessica is currently a fashion influencer and the mother to Presley, her son from a previous relationship with Dan Lawry.

Since breaking with Jessica, Max has had a tumultuous love life, dating Naomi outside of the villa before dating Laura Anderson from Love Island 2018. Later, he made an appearance on MTV’s Ex On the Beach.

Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey were the Season 2 winners.

On the opening day of Love Island season 2, Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey teamed up and won the hearts of the fans, eventually being elected the champions.

Only a few months after leaving the villa, the couple announced their separation. They ultimately reconciled and are now happily married with two children.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were the Season 3 winners.

In 2017, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned Love Island Season 3 winners. “The summary has come to an end.”