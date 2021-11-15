The company’s CEO stole £40,000 from the failing company to buy a home for his mother-in-law.

A businessman was sentenced to refund £35,000 after withdrawing £40,000 from an insolvent firm to buy property for his mother-in-law.

Alan O’Grady, 55, of Larne Court Widnes, was a director of Tailored Recruitment Services Ltd (TRS), a company that provided workers to the warehousing industry and big UK corporations in the area.

TRS was closed down in 2017 with over £1 million in outstanding taxes owed to HMRC. For failing to keep proper accounts and diverting cash to the prejudice of creditors, O’Grady accepted a disqualification undertaking and was disqualified for nine years in 2019.

