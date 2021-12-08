The company will pay $40 million to settle allegations that it increased the price of an exclusive drug by 4000 percent.

After the Federal Trade Commission and seven states sued them for boosting the price of Daraprim by almost 4,000 percent, Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC and its parent company, Phoenixus AG, agreed to pay up to $40 million in a settlement.

Vyera increased the price of Daraprim from $17.50 to $750 a pill after acquiring the rights to the drug in 2015. Some people had to pay as much as $16,000 in co-payments as a result of this.

Vyera is also accused of establishing a “web of anticompetitive limitations” by blocking competitors from developing a cheaper generic version of the drug.

The medicine is used to treat toxoplasmosis, a disease caused by infection with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. It can be fatal to persons with low immune systems, and it can cause difficulties in infants whose mothers were infected while pregnant.

In an email to a contact, Martin Shkreli, Vyera’s former CEO and the suspected mastermind behind the price hike, said that obtaining the medicine “should be a very lucrative investment for all of us.”

The corporations must pay $40 million to customers who were overcharged over a 10-year period under the terms of the Tuesday agreement. Daraprim will also be more accessible to potential competitors.

The FTC and seven states sued the corporation in federal court in New York: New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Vyera allegedly raised the price of Daraprim and prohibited other businesses from developing cheaper generic copies by denying them access to a critical ingredient for the drug as well as data needed to assess the drug’s market potential, according to the lawsuit.

Vyera did not immediately respond to an after-hours email requesting comment. However, after the case was filed last year, the corporation dismissed the allegations as unfounded and disputed that its actions prevented potential competitors from entering the market.

According to an FTC statement, former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady agreed to pay $250,000 if he violates the settlement, which prohibits him from “working for, consulting for, or controlling a pharmaceutical firm” for seven years.

The settlement does not end the lawsuit against Shkreli, who was dubbed the “Pharma Bro” who was Vyera’s initial CEO and allegedly masterminded the plan. The FTC and the states have filed a case against him. This is a condensed version of the information.