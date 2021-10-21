The company behind the half-completed NatEx student towers has gone into administration.

The business behind a massive student accommodation development in Liverpool’s city centre, which was only partially completed, has gone into administration.

Mount Group Student NatEx Ltd, which was building the £45 million 500-unit NatEx student accommodation complexes between Norton Street and Fraser Street, announced the announcement on Thursday.

Mazars, a tax, audit, and consultancy firm, said the administration was prompted by rising Covid costs and Brexit-related supply chain concerns.

A man has died as a result of the Queensway tunnel collapse.

On October 5, Mazars partners Patrick Lannagan and Julien Irving were named joint administrators of Mount Group Student Natex Limited.

“The administrators are currently reviewing the company’s financial status in order to determine the best plan for completing the development,” said Mr Lannagan, joint administrator.

“Delays and increased expenses stemming from, among other things, the Covid-19 epidemic and supply chain challenges linked with the pandemic, as well as Brexit, have harmed the company’s financial position.”

The redevelopment of the city’s former National Express bus terminal was expected to have approximately 500 lodging units, including cluster rooms and studios, as well as huge social spaces, a fully equipped gym, and common study places when it was completed. The 574-bed project was supposed to be made up of 16 and 10-story buildings.

In 2018, Mount Property Group purchased the NatEx scheme in New Islington from Welsh business Anwyl.

The company got a £12 million loan from Asia-backed financing group LTPS Prime Secured in December 2019 and stated that it aimed to complete the development by September 2020.

Mr Lannagan clarified that the administration only applies to Mount Group Student Natex Limited and does not affect any other Mount Group entities.