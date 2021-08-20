The community is outraged by a teacher’s post about a slain girl, “This Baby Was Not My Brightest.”

After posting a message on social media about a 10-year-old pupil who was slain by shooting, a teacher in Youngstown, Ohio, has received blowback. The child “was not my brightest,” according to the teacher’s post.

Persayus Davis-May, a student, was fatally shot inside a residence early Wednesday morning. The teacher, who has not been recognized, posted about the girl’s death on Facebook and mentioned that she was a former pupil.

“I am both angry and sad,” the teacher wrote in her message. This infant wasn’t the smartest of my siblings, but she was our defender and caregiver. She struggled in all of her classes, but she was a natural at counting money.”

Tayana Smith, Davis-godmother, May’s spoke out against the teacher’s statement. “I’m not sure what her angle was, or what her aim was of publishing anything like that,” Smith said in an interview with WKBN-TV, an NBC affiliate in Youngstown.

“We appreciate her posting that she’s praying or asking the community to pray for us. But then she went on to say that she fell asleep in class and that she wasn’t a particularly bright student,” Smith added. “That was quite discouraging, especially at this time when we are still grieving.”

Davis-May was slain in a gunshot, and police are still looking for a culprit. When gunshots erupted shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, she was shot. At the time, the small girl was supposedly inside a house with three people outside. Gunfire injured the three adults, who were two men and one woman.

Police had just arrived at the scene of another shooting death minutes before. Nearby, a pickup vehicle collided with a telephone pole, and the driver was pronounced dead at the site. That vehicle’s passenger had also been shot, however his injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis said the incidents could be linked and that the men in the truck may have exchanged gunfire with the people outside the house where Davis-May was shot.

The teacher’s remarks about Davis-May were published on Facebook, where neighborhood members expressed their displeasure. The teacher’s statement was insensitive, but the social media post would not result in disciplinary action, according to Youngstown City Schools. This is a condensed version of the information.