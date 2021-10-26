The Community is enraged by a Confederate Halloween decoration that features a robed figure.

Outside one property in New Jersey, Confederate-themed Halloween decorations are generating quite a fuss.

The decorations are being set up at a property on a main road in the rural community of Jackson in Southeast New Jersey. Several Confederate Navy Jack flags and ghost-like robed figures that some say resemble members of the Ku Klux Klan are among the things creating controversy. There are also numerous “No Trespassing” placards strewn over the property.

NBC New York showed photographs of the decorations to Doreen Koptyra, a neighboring resident. While she was originally unconcerned about the robed figures, her emotions altered dramatically when she saw the Confederate flags.

Koptyra began, “I’d like to assume it’s only a ghost.” “It would be alright if it was simply a ghost. But now that you’ve raised the flag, that’s no longer an option.” Another resident, Al Bazel, remarked, “That does look like Ku Klux Klan.” “That’s not the case. I suppose it would be different if they did Halloween… They must embrace today; they cannot continue to dwell in the past.” A neighbor who lived across the street from the house was more receptive of the decorations.

“It’s Halloween, so people put up decorations,” Jeannette Benz explained. “Halloween is Halloween,” I say. NBC New York sought to speak with the homeowner about the decorations as well, but he flatly refused.

“No, get the f**k out!” yelled the man from afar.

The only thing the homeowner could say to the outlet was that he had been putting up the same decorations for years. He then attempted to conceal the view of the decorations with a car and made a “obscene gesture” to the outlet’s camera shortly after saying that.

The Toms River NAACP chapter’s leadership notified NBC New York and the New York Post that they are looking into the incident.

"It seems more like a KKK garb than a Halloween costume," says one observer.