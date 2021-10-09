The community is ‘deeply saddened’ after a Georgia police officer was fatally shot on his first shift.

Investigators say a 26-year-old Georgia police officer was fatally shot during his first shift early Saturday morning.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Natalie Ammons, a spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), said that Dylan Harrison was shot outside the Alamo police station around 1 a.m. and that his alleged killer is still at large.

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child, according to Ammons, who also noted that Harrison worked as a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in Eastman, Georgia.

She stated his body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab on Saturday for an autopsy. Investigators have not revealed any information regarding the events leading up to Saturday’s tragic shooting.

She added a blue alert had been issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, the suspect in the incident. When a person accused of hurting or killing a police officer has not been apprehended, a blue alert is issued.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to phone 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), she said.

“This investigation is really active right now,” she continued. “The most crucial thing is to apprehend the suspect.” On Saturday, tributes flooded in for the fallen officer and his family.

“One of our law enforcement officers in Middle Georgia was slain in the line of duty early this morning.” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp commented on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and coworkers at the Alamo Police Department.”

“May God continue to be with all who protect and serve,” he added.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of an Alamo Police Department Officer murdered in the line of duty early this morning,” the Georgia Department of Public Safety wrote. We express our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Officer’s family, both blue and white.” Alamo is a small town about 90 miles southeast of Macon with a population of little about 5,000 people.

In related news, an officer was slain in a shooting at an Amtrak station in Tuscon, Arizona, on Monday while conducting a regular train inspection.

“I encourage all Tucsonans to join me in praying for the deceased DEA officer and the quick recovery of the injured law enforcement personnel,” Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement Monday. “I’m placing an order for flags.” This is a condensed version of the information.