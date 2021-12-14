The Committee on the 6th of January receives Mark Meadows’ texts and votes to proceed with the charges.

The House committee charged with investigating the events surrounding the Capitol insurgency voted 9-0 on Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was with President Donald Trump during the incident.

Meadows ended his cooperation with the panel last week by declining to appear in a deposition, where he was expected to be questioned about his interactions with Trump on the day of the attack, as well as thousands of emails and texts with members of Congress and state government officials, according to the committee.

The charges will be presented to the entire House of Representatives for a vote, which may happen as early as this week. The Justice Department would next decide whether or not to prosecute Meadows based on the suggestion.

Meadows got a number of text messages on Jan. 6 from a variety of persons, including Fox News hosts and Donald Trump Jr., according to Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair. Allies and members of Trump’s inner circle sought to contact Trump through his chief of staff, pleading with him to intervene in the violence that was occurring outside and inside the Capitol.

Trump Jr. wrote, “He’s got to condemn this… Asap.” “A tweet from the Capitol Police isn’t enough.” “I’m pushing it hard,” Meadows responded. “I concur.” “Hey Mark,” Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham texted Meadows, “the president needs to urge everybody in the Capitol to go home… this is damaging all of us… he is killing his legacy.”

“Please put him on television.” Brian Kilmeade wrote, “Destroying everything you’ve accomplished.”

In his opening remarks, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, that “whatever legacy he felt he left in the House, this is his legacy now.” “His former colleagues are pursuing criminal charges against him because he refused to answer questions about what he knows about a horrific attack on our democracy.” That will be his legacy.” Meadows’ outreach to states and conversations with members of Congress were among the questions lawmakers planned to ask about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks leading up to the insurgency.

