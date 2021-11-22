The Committee issues five further subpoenas on January 6, including one to Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

On Monday, the House committee looking into the incident at the US Capitol on January 6 issued five more subpoenas to former President Donald Trump’s friends, including Republican political consultant Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

New subpoenas issued by the committee on January 6•Duston Stockton•Jennifer Lawrence•Taylor Budowich•Roger Stone•Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/uHKjWFgAJP Manu Raju (@mkraju) (@mkraju) (@mkraju) (@mkraju) (@m 22nd of November, 2021 “The Select Committee wants to know more about the demonstrations and following march to the Capitol, which turned into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and endangering our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received cash for those events, as well as how organizers spoke with White House and congressional officials “The committee’s chair, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said in a statement.

Subpoenas were issued to a number of additional people participating in the “Stop the Steal” demonstrations, including Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence, and Trump’s newest spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, who is also the communications director for the Save America PAC.

Budowich “reportedly solicited a 501(c)(4) organization to run a social media and radio advertising campaign urging attendance at the Ellipse rally on January 6th and spreading unfounded assertions about the election result,” according to the committee.

