The committee claims to have interviewed 250 people as of January 6, with only two defying orders.

According to the Associated Press, the House committee probing the January 6 Capitol insurgency has interrogated about 250 persons since its inception in July, with only two rejecting orders to appear before the committee.

The interviews take place behind closed doors in front of the committee, which is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. According to the Associated Press, over 40 persons have been subpoenaed, with the majority of them voluntarily testifying.

At a House hearing, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat and chairman of the January 6 committee, revealed the amount while calling for Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department employee who supported Donald Trump’s 2020 election reversal efforts, to be charged with contempt.

Clark has a second deposition with the committee on Saturday, which will decide whether or not he will be prosecuted, according to Thompson.

The committee expects “multiple weeks of public hearings, setting out for the American people in vivid color exactly what happened every minute of the day on January 6th, here at the Capitol and at the White House, and what led to that violent attack,” according to Wisconsin Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican and the committee’s vice chairman.

According to the Associated Press, the committee is attempting to complete its work ahead of the 2022 elections, citing the fact that democracy is on the line with former President Donald Trump considering a re-election bid and many Americans continuing to believe his unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

At the hearing, Cheney declared, “History is watching.”

Thompson and Cheney made their case in advance of a contempt vote on the floor if Clark does not respond to questions on Saturday. Last month, Clark showed up for a deposition but declined to be interviewed, citing Trump’s legal tactics to stymie the committee’s inquiry.

Clark’s attorney has stated that he intends to use his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. “There is no specific foundation for that assumption,” Thompson said of the lawyer’s claim. Thompson described the move as a “last-ditch effort to prolong the Select Committee’s procedures,” but insisted that members will listen to him out. Unlike his initial deposition, the committee wants Clark to plead the Fifth Amendment question by question. This is a condensed version of the information.