The commission’s goal is to prevent gangs from preying on young people on a “conveyor belt.”

The former children’s commissioner has formed a committee to stop vulnerable children from becoming “conveyor belt” victims of gangs and taking up blades.

Anne Longfield wants to create a national support system to keep kids out of knife crime, serious violence, gangs, and the criminal prison system.

Her year-long Commission on Young Lives will design a “achievable” system aimed at averting crises and enhancing the prospects of youth who are at risk of breaching the law.

It will examine strategies to assist families, retain children in school, improve mental health services, and protect children in foster care from violence and exploitation.

Experts are concerned that the coronavirus outbreak has enabled thieves and exposed thousands more already vulnerable children to exploitation.

According to a poll of 1,003 parents conducted by the commission, 60% of parents are anxious that their child would become a victim of knife crime or serious violence.

More over half (52%) believe the government is “not really” or “not at all” concerned about young people being involved in youth violence.

Gangs were a factor in the referral of nearly 15,000 children to social services in the previous year, before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

According to the commission, the crisis has created new opportunities for exploitation of children who are vulnerable due to increased exposure to domestic violence, parental mental health issues, and drug issues.

Frontline workers are witnessing an increase in domestic abuse, food insecurity, mental health issues, and a revival in knife crime, with teens arriving at A&E departments with stab wounds, according to the report.

The panel said that youth workers “now talk about daily rises in demand” and that “safety issues have gotten increasingly extreme.”

The pandemic has “complicated the mix of risks,” according to Commission Chairman Ms Longfield, while ways to seduce and snare teens are “brutal and increasingly sophisticated.”

“We are making it too simple for them to utilize our children,” she remarked.

“Society is at a loss about what to do, and responses are frequently fragmented, underfunded, and uncoordinated.

Nonetheless, many parents are concerned about this issue, which they believe is worsening.”

“We need to start fighting back with coordinated national action that stops the conveyor belt of,” Ms Longfield concluded.

