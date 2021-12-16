The comments made by a Twitch Steamer FanFan against obese people in a viral video have sparked outrage.

FanFan, a Twitch streamer, has received flak on social media for suggesting that obese individuals should be separated from the public in the same way that smokers are.

During a live to her followers on December 15, the streamer questioned why obese individuals are not humiliated for their eating habits like smokers are for their actions.

She also likened how those who are addicted to substances like heroin are treated to how people who are obese are treated. A video of the incident has subsequently been upvoted 13,000 times on Reddit’s LivestreamFail section.

“You go to a hotel and they have a little roped-off smoking area,” she explained.

“At airports, the designated smoking area is cordoned off. Why don’t they have something like that for obese people? They don’t have that for heroin users, as far as I’m aware.

“However, why don’t we shame excessively fat people? It’s awful for them.”

Prior to the video, the streamer made analogies between how people treat people with drug addictions and obese people.

“People make fun of others for things like smoking, drinking, heroin, methamphetamine, and other addictions.”

“You don’t see a person taking up heroin on the side of the road, sitting down with his f****** blankets and think to yourself, ‘Wow, this man is so brave, he’s living his greatest life.’ ‘I hope he’s content.’ You don’t believe it and you certainly don’t speak it. ‘What the f*** is that guy doing?’ you wonder. He’s destroying his life, and he’ll never be able to have children or care for them.’ Look at him, he’s not conforming to social norms,’ as if to say, “What the f***?” Fanfan sought to defend her words and clarify the point she was attempting to make later in the show, alleging that the clip shared on Reddit pulled her comments out of context.

“I was trying to demonstrate why severely fat persons should not be lauded because it can lead to health problems,” she explained.

“This is also while acknowledging that there are f****** people who are obese due to medical issues.”

"People who are very obese should not be lauded." You should never think to yourself, "Wow, this individual is morbidly obese."