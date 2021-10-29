The colors of the ‘lush’ new Christmas decorations are a hit with B&M shoppers.

After seeing them online, B&M buyers were charmed by the “lush” colors of the store’s new Christmas decorations.

B&M is a popular high-street retailer with a devoted following eager to get their hands on its trendy homeware, accessories, DIY and garden supplies, food, and more.

The budget-friendly chain store, like many others, uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir online.

With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are stocking their shelves with holiday treats.

B&M’s gold Christmas wreaths, combined with purple decorations, piqued buyers’ interest.

“How lovely are these Christmas Colors!!” the retailer captioned the photo. There are plenty of Christmas decorations to select from, and they come in a variety of designs, so you’ll be able to glam up your #ChristmasTree!” @myhighstreethome_, thank you for sharing with us. “Who’s counting down the days until Christmas?” The holiday products were well-received by B&M’s 1.3 million followers, with over 4,900 likes in one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Road trip to B&M?” Tania asked a buddy.

“We need a pre-Christmas visit or three,” Stace informed friends.

“This would look lovely above your fire place,” another customer said, tagging a buddy.

“Oh these colors,” Steph said, adding a heart eye emoji.

“I really like this,” Helen said.

“I want that purple boa,” Laura declared.

“That’s adorable!” exclaimed Rae.

“Stop enticing me with your apparel, forcing me to come to your store and spend my money,” another shopper told B&M.

“I can see some excellent decorations,” said another.

