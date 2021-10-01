The collapse of a chimney onto the roadway forces the closure of the road.

After a chimney toppled onto the road, a key Wirral route was forced to close.

On Thursday, September 30, about 6 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to King Road in Egremont in response to reports of a chimney stack collapsing.

When Merseyside Fire and Rescue arrived at the shop-lined thoroughfare, they discovered that the chimney had collapsed onto the road and pavement below.

A cordon was erected on the sidewalk, and the fire department examined the chimney’s risk.

The incident is not thought to have resulted in any injuries.

Merseyside Police were also called to the scene, and a road closure was imposed from the intersection of Rice Lane and Glenalmond Street.

“Our teams were informed to this incident shortly before 6pm and on scene at 17.57pm,” a Merseyside Fire & Rescue spokesperson said.

“This is a three-story brick building with a partially fallen chimney stack.

“A cordon has been erected, and we have requested the presence of a structural engineer,” says the spokesperson.

“Police are also on the scene to assist with traffic management along Kings Street between Rice Lane and Glenalmond Street.”

On the road, business owners reported they didn’t hear anything and only realized what was going on when emergency personnel arrived.

“I just noticed flashing lights outside the door, I didn’t hear or see anything till then,” one shop owner explained.

“I’m relieved that no one was hurt.”

A crew from Wirral Council’s highway department has arrived to help with the road closures.