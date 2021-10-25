The cocaine smuggler with the £60 million plot has only £4.07 in his bank account.

A court heard that a drug smuggler from Huyton who was captured carrying £60 million worth of cocaine to the UK only has £4.07 in his bank account.

Border Force agents apprehended Scott Kilgour and Gary Scott, of Bedford Close, Huyton, carrying more than 750kg of cocaine on their yacht off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

The two reportedly sailed the yacht from South America to Welsh seas with millions of pounds of high-purity cocaine stored in “every available storage place” on board, including the refrigerator, according to Wales Online.

However, law enforcement authorities had been watching their movements for weeks when the two men were apprehended soon before 3 a.m. on August 27, 2019.

When Kilgour’s case came back to Swansea Crown Court for a profits of crime hearing, he had already served 13 and a half years in prison and Swift had served 19 and a half years for their part in the smuggling enterprise.

The sole asset discovered after a financial examination into Kilgour was a bank account with £4.07.

A confiscation order of that amount was issued by the court.

Kilgour should be aware that if he comes into considerable quantities of money in the future, the prosecution may return to court and seek more confiscation orders, according to prosecuting counsel Tim Evans.

Swift, a fellow Liverpool cocaine dealer with no fixed address, was found to have £328,071 in assets, including three boats, five caravans, a Hymer mobile home, and a personalised registration number, according to a prior investigation.

The National Crime Agency is in the process of selling Swift’s assets.

The two men’s vessel was captured near St Bride’s Bay in Pembrokeshire and taken to Fishguard Harbour, where investigators discovered 751 one-kilo cocaine packets.

The two travelled from Spain to Suriname, which was characterized in court as a “established transport hub” for exporting wholesale quantities of Class A drugs, before returning across the Atlantic.

The Class A haul discovered aboard the yacht was estimated to be worth roughly £24 million at wholesale, with a street value of around £60 million.

