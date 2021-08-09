The Cocaine Brothers aided in the planning of a heinous phony pizza delivery shooting.

According to The Washington Newsday, two drug lord brothers were involved in a gruesome shooting carried out by a phony pizza delivery man.

Alan and John Tobin supplied gangs across the UK with hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

However, their “opulent lifestyle” came crashing down when police captured a truck transporting £20 million worth of cocaine along the M6.

Alan, 52, of Regency Park, Widnes, and John, 40, formerly of Manor Road, Prescot, were jailed in April after confessing to drug schemes with a killer’s drugs gang, a paedophile ex-vicar, and a cocaine leader.

Alan was also awaiting sentencing for his role in a bungled shooting in Warrington, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

That couldn’t be revealed until today, when John, who was scheduled to stand trial, admitted to his role in the hit.

A drug dealer who knocked on his house and shouted “pizza delivery” while holding fast food boxes shot an innocent man.

On the evening of April 24, 2020, convicted heroin dealer Liam Byrne Junior was the planned target of an attack by a gang that traveled from Liverpool to his residence in Poplars Avenue, Orford.

When his stepfather, David Barnes, 56, opened the door, the disguised hitman, Everton soldier Aaron Bretherton, fired four shots, one of which left him with a life-altering leg damage.

Bretherton, his getaway driver Anthony Morris, and his “fixer” Lewis Fitzpatrick escaped in a Transit van after being convicted in a trial earlier this year.

The attack was ordered over EncroChat by alleged gangland chief Jamie Rothwell, who was thousands of miles away in Spain, according to the jurors in their trial.

According to the evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court today, it was John Tobin who gave Byrne’s address to his brother Alan and Rothwell.

When John’s lawyer, Jason Smith, requested that he be re-arrested, he appeared in court via video link from jail this morning.

After then, he admitted to taking part in the activities of an organized crime gang (OCG).

“You participated in the criminal actions of a between April 8, 2020 and April 27, 2020,” the charge read.