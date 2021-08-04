The Coast Guard’s Birthday: A Few Interesting Facts

The United States Coast Guard, one of America’s six armed forces, celebrates its 231st birthday on August 4, 2021. The Coast Guard was founded in 1790 with the mission of defending the people, the environment, and the nation’s economic interests in its rivers and international waters.

The Coast Guard is one of the oldest federal agencies, and it is now armed with sophisticated and powerful technologies to battle crime on the water and in our ports.

History

The United States Coast Guard was founded in 1790, according to Military.com. However, it was known as the Revenue Marine at the time. The Revenue Marine was established by Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury, to enforce federal tariff and trade laws. It was also in charge of preventing smuggling.

The Coast Guard was given its current name in 1915, after Congress united the Revenue Cutter Service with the Life-Saving Service. By 1939, the Coast Guard had taken over the maintenance and operation of the country’s aids to marine navigation, including the nation’s lighthouses.

After Congress formally transferred the Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation from the Commerce Department to the Coast Guard in 1946, the organization grew even more. As a result, the Coast Guard was given direct authority for merchant marine licensing and merchant vessel safety.

Following the terrorist events on September 11, 2001, the United States Department of Homeland Security took over its jurisdiction. During times of war, however, the president has the authority to transfer assets to the Navy Department.

Facts

The CG Standard and the CG Ensign are the two official flags of the Coast Guard. While the Standard is flown at ceremonies, cutters fly the Ensign (the Coast Guard calls a vessel a cutter if it is over 65-feet long). The ensign flag is a widely recognized visible symbol of law enforcement authority.

During World War II, the Coast Guard deployed over 241,093 personnel. Members of the Coast Guard have bravely served in 17 wars and conflicts throughout American history, not just World War II.

It’s a bit bigger than the NYPD: The Coast Guard is just slightly larger than the NYPD, with 40,500 members.

Beyond the Lines: The Coast Guard serves all of the world's coastlines, not just those of the United States. Through the Foreign Military Sales component of the Security Assistance program, it sends equipment to other countries for their marine missions. Members of the Coast Guard serve in Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan, the Netherlands, the Arctic, and Antarctica, among other places.